Gregory George Purchases 9,965,973 Shares of Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) Stock

Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSB – Get Free Report) insider Gregory George acquired 9,965,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.89 per share, with a total value of A$18,845,654.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.76, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

