Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Sells 90 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 763.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 151,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 133,744 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBB opened at $140.94 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.43 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.16 and a 200 day moving average of $129.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

