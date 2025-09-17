GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

GoldMining Trading Down 4.8%

GLDG opened at $1.19 on Monday. GoldMining has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $238.27 million, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82.

Get GoldMining alerts:

Institutional Trading of GoldMining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLDG. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the first quarter worth $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoldMining by 114.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 317,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 169,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of GoldMining by 100.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoldMining Company Profile

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.