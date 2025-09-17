GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Research

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

GoldMining Stock Down 4.8%

NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. GoldMining has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.27 million, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Get GoldMining alerts:

Institutional Trading of GoldMining

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in GoldMining by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 47,595 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in GoldMining by 396.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 464,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 370,556 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in GoldMining by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GoldMining by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 317,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 169,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GoldMining during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

GoldMining Company Profile

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.