GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Research

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
GoldMining Stock Down 4.8%
NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. GoldMining has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.27 million, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional Trading of GoldMining
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in GoldMining by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 47,595 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in GoldMining by 396.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 464,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 370,556 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in GoldMining by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GoldMining by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 317,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 169,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GoldMining during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.25% of the company’s stock.
GoldMining Company Profile
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.
