GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY Shares Acquired by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,134,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,697,000 after purchasing an additional 462,807 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 2.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,471,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,931,000 after buying an additional 67,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 13.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,315,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,317,000 after buying an additional 401,918 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in GoDaddy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,147,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,017,000 after buying an additional 371,188 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 41.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,439,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,525,000 after buying an additional 710,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $144.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.51 and a 1-year high of $216.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 189.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total transaction of $169,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 253,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,067,210.91. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $472,990.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,613.93. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,828 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,928. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $198.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.43.

Read Our Latest Report on GDDY

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.