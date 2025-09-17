GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.1111.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price target on GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial cut GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on GMS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on GMS from $95.20 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

GMS opened at $109.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.74 and a 200-day moving average of $89.29. GMS has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $110.28.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. GMS had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GMS will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $541,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,108.50. The trade was a 17.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 179,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $19,713,586.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,646,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,244,280.90. This represents a 4.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,627 shares of company stock worth $37,808,097 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in GMS by 271.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

