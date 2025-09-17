Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 458.5% during the second quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 55,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 45,797 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.6% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.9% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 58,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,671.10. This trade represents a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,826. The trade was a 13.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.63. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

