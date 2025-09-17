Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,180 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc $SMFG

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,274 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,044.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 88.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,094.67 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

View Our Latest Research Report on SMFG

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.