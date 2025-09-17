Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60,610.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,419,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,859,000 after buying an additional 2,415,346 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $532,360,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $242,991,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $195,049,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $172,139,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $480.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $469.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $181.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $623.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,937,881. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. William Blair began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.24.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

