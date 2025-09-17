Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $7.71 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,221 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up about 1.3% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Siebert Williams Shank increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,061.46. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

