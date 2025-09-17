Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in AbbVie by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on AbbVie from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.43.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $216.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market cap of $382.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.66. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $221.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 312.38%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

