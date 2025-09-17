Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kearns & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 106,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 333,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 36,884 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 105,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $54.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.03.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

