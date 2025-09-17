Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,743 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. $PSTL

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares during the period. Postal Realty Trust makes up 1.4% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $8,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.75 price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Postal Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Matt Brandwein sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $65,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 109,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,552. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $387.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 255.26%.

Postal Realty Trust Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

