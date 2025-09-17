Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 42.3% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 26,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on GILD shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $340,710.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 113,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,329.01. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $283,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,661.35. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,030 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $110.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.83 and a twelve month high of $121.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

