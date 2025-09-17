George Laucks Xanders Sells 4,000 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 4,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $93,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

George Laucks Xanders also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

On Thursday, September 11th, George Laucks Xanders sold 2,750 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $64,570.00.

On Thursday, July 31st, George Laucks Xanders sold 5,600 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $120,792.00.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.73. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 29.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $126.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JBG SMITH Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 763,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 72,318 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 160,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Free Report)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.