GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. GB Sciences shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 166 shares traded.
GB Sciences Stock Performance
About GB Sciences
GB Sciences, Inc, a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines. The company offers cannabinoid-inspired medicines and complex therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market. Its intellectual property covers a range of medical conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, chronic pain, COVID-related cytokine release syndrome, depression/anxiety, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs.
