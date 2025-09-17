Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,998 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ameren worth $33,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 586.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $98.52 on Wednesday. Ameren Corporation has a 12-month low of $82.95 and a 12-month high of $104.10. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.29.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $104.00 price target on Ameren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ameren

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,240.91. This represents a 9.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.