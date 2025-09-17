Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 39 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $25,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in Cummins by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total value of $748,203.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,158.30. The trade was a 66.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $529,766.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,659.91. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,075. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $415.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.94. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $416.92.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CMI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Melius Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.29.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

