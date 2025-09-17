Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 104,384 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,149,806 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 104,384 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.9% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $79,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 32,570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $66.93 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $212,739.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,167.04. This trade represents a 9.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,104 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. CICC Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

