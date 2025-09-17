Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $13.64 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $13,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,666,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,750,157,000 after acquiring an additional 416,097 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,272,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,841,000 after purchasing an additional 53,079 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 79.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,002,000 after purchasing an additional 754,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,412,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,955,000 after purchasing an additional 145,058 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL opened at $147.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.71 and a 12 month high of $233.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.14.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

