Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,221,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,625,976,000 after purchasing an additional 276,339 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in PayPal by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $733,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,330 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,264,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

