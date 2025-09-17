Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on October 15th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$13.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.61. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$10.53 and a twelve month high of C$14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.91.

Insider Transactions at Freehold Royalties

In related news, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.97 per share, with a total value of C$77,820.00. Also, Senior Officer Susan Nagy bought 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,174.00. Insiders acquired 12,350 shares of company stock valued at $159,349 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota.

