Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 1,013 The Boeing Company $BA

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,013 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,837,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,833,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,736,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE BA opened at $214.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $242.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.96.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. KGI Securities raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.77.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

