Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 2,137 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 64.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,467 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 558 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.63.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of EXPE opened at $224.98 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.01 and a 12 month high of $229.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.72 and its 200-day moving average is $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total transaction of $663,977.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,479,743. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,971.68. This represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

