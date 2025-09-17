Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. BankPlus Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS stock opened at $92.30 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $94.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.16 and its 200 day moving average is $90.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.2334 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

