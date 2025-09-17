Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Invests $410,000 in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF $AAAU

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:AAAU opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

