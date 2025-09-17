Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May $FMAY

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 31,045 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 118,250.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,902,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 48.4% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of BATS FMAY opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.88 million, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.57. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $42.24 and a 1 year high of $50.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average is $48.48.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

