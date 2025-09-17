Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,501,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $979,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $114.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $488.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.76.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

