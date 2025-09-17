Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October $POCT

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Helium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at about $574,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 8.9%

BATS POCT opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $861.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.