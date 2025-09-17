Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July $FJUL

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FJUL. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $4,816,000. Griffith & Werner Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $6,599,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS:FJUL opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $52.97.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

