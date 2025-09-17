Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Buys 143 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $434.50 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $481.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.35. The firm has a market cap of $155.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $157,956.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,898.14. This represents a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

