Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF $SUSL

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. SK Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period.

SUSL opened at $114.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.06 and a 200 day moving average of $103.92. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $115.41. The stock has a market cap of $992.59 million, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.3091 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

