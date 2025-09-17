Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 6,091 APi Group Corporation $APG

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 114.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,802,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,268 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in APi Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,733,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in APi Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in APi Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 211,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 205,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $7,243,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,968,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,798,205.08. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $3,346,850.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,348,101 shares in the company, valued at $258,873,598.23. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,789,843 shares of company stock worth $62,262,672. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APi Group Price Performance

APi Group stock opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. APi Group Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.50 and a beta of 1.61.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.35%.The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APG. Truist Financial raised their target price on APi Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 target price on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on APi Group from $31.33 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, APi Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

