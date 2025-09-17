Fjell Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,215 Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX

Fjell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 14,741.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 52.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 175.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $191.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $129.33 and a 1 year high of $191.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.21.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

