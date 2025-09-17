Fiserv, Inc. $FI Shares Purchased by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $479,000. Balefire LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 29.6% during the second quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 363.4% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI stock opened at $132.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.22 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.35.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FI. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.36.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

