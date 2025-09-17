Fiserv, Inc. $FI Position Lifted by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 218.5% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.36.

Shares of FI opened at $132.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.22 and a 1-year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

