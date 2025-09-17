First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.91 and last traded at $51.90, with a volume of 35561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.64.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $552.74 million, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

