First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF $FTLS is FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1,462.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.90 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.28.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

