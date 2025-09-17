First Bank & Trust Takes Position in KLA Corporation $KLAC

First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 95,141.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,589 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $348,822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,852,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,259,543,000 after purchasing an additional 404,634 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,191,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $750,638,000 after purchasing an additional 300,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 421.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 325,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,048,000 after purchasing an additional 263,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total value of $9,868,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,818 shares in the company, valued at $84,805,950.24. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 8,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total value of $7,354,210.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,488,132.72. This trade represents a 41.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,605 shares of company stock worth $29,348,291. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $990.57 on Wednesday. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1,002.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $908.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $804.41. The stock has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a return on equity of 112.41% and a net margin of 33.41%.The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KLA from $900.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective (up previously from $850.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on KLA from $1,035.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $890.59.

View Our Latest Report on KLA

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.