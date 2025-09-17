First Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

First Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,609,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,736,545,000 after buying an additional 230,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,214,448,000 after purchasing an additional 501,154 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,192,213,000 after purchasing an additional 330,701 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,035,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,242,793,000 after purchasing an additional 323,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,779,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $881,406,000 after purchasing an additional 225,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.13.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $270.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.15 and a 200-day moving average of $232.06. The firm has a market cap of $151.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

