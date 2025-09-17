First Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. $CSTL

First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust owned 0.07% of Castle Biosciences worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,244,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,450,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,141,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 290.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after purchasing an additional 408,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,312,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTL stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $630.97 million, a PE ratio of -62.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.66. Castle Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The company had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Castle Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

