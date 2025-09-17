First Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. $RBBN

First Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 53.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,537 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,457,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,233,000 after purchasing an additional 55,394 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,092,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 289,210 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,189,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 513,985 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 828,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 56,461 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 49,467 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Trading Down 2.1%

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $676.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 5.14%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Ribbon Communications has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan Redington sold 14,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $56,987.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Beatriz V. Infante sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $34,586.20. Following the sale, the director owned 343,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,031.52. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,300 shares of company stock valued at $801,173. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ribbon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

