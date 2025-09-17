Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Has $8.49 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,899,000 after buying an additional 4,964,298 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 36,831.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,357,000 after buying an additional 2,078,390 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,221,000. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,004,000 after buying an additional 878,177 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1,243.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 680,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,491,000 after buying an additional 629,822 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CB opened at $272.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.10 and its 200-day moving average is $283.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.06.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

