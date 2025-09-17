Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $284.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $286.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.13 and its 200 day moving average is $242.73.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 195,138 shares of company stock valued at $53,571,774 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.