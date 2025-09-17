Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires 89,884 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,082 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,884 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.3% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,476,635,000 after buying an additional 15,115,074 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,356,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,326,912,000 after buying an additional 4,991,891 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,636,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,240,955,000 after buying an additional 926,663 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $940,015,000. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 20,594,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $759,938,000 after buying an additional 111,662 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Down 1.0%

CMCSA opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $45.31.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

