Financial Survey: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) versus Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY)

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) and CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paramount Skydance and CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Paramount Skydance alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Skydance $29.21 billion 0.40 -$6.19 billion ($0.03) -584.33 CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paramount Skydance.

73.0% of Paramount Skydance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Paramount Skydance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Skydance and CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Skydance -0.05% 4.51% 1.68% CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Paramount Skydance and CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Skydance 3 2 0 0 1.40 CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA 0 1 2 0 2.67

Paramount Skydance currently has a consensus price target of $10.60, suggesting a potential downside of 39.53%. Given Paramount Skydance’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Paramount Skydance is more favorable than CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA.

Summary

Paramount Skydance beats CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Skydance

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount , Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Spain, Brazil, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, festival, theatre, musicals, trade fairs, art, cinema, exhibitions, edutainment, sports, and other events. It markets event tickets through stationary and online distribution EVENTIM.Net; inhouse ticketing product for classical music and theatre through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for promotors through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access. This segment also operates kinoheld software for cinema operators. The Live Entertainment segment plans, prepares, and performs tours, events, and festivals, including music events and concerts, as well as markets music productions. This segment is also involved in the operation of venues. The company was formerly known as CTS EVENTIM AG and changed its name to CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in May 2014. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bremen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Skydance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Skydance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.