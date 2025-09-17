Financial Contrast: Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Till Capital and Marketing Alliance”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital N/A N/A -$2.10 million ($0.55) -3.31 Marketing Alliance $21.37 million 0.48 $470,000.00 $0.11 12.73

Marketing Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital. Till Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marketing Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Till Capital has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marketing Alliance has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Till Capital and Marketing Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -17.79% -17.59% Marketing Alliance 3.62% N/A N/A

Summary

Marketing Alliance beats Till Capital on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Marketing Alliance

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe’s; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa. The Marketing Alliance, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

