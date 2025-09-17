Fiduciary Alliance LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 415,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,871,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 304.5% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter.

SPHQ opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $57.67 and a twelve month high of $73.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.17.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

