Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 406.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,322,550,000 after buying an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,138.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,376,000 after buying an additional 216,011 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 137,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,498,000 after buying an additional 62,800 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,911,000 after buying an additional 59,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 348.1% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,670,000 after buying an additional 56,819 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $724.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $727.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $693.99 and its 200 day moving average is $620.38.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

