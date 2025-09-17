Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEN. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $926,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,962,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in Lennar by 77.7% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEN opened at $133.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.03 and a 200-day moving average of $115.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.33. Lennar Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.42 and a 52 week high of $193.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

LEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Lennar from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.77.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

